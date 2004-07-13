SuperCat Racing: The Formula One of Surf Extreme Sports. Welcome to SuperCat Racing - The Surf Extreme Sport of the new Millennium.



The sport of inflatable boat racing has been around now for many years, IRB's, river racing, however the South Africans developed an inflatable catamaran and through development over the years, produced the "SuperCat" as we know it today.



SuperCat Racing is a true single class form of racing. The Gemini designed 4.1 metre inflatable hull and the factory standard Yamaha 50hp outboard are the makeup of the SuperCat.



SuperCat Racing is a spectator sport for all ages and receives excellent television coverage and media coverage nationally and now, Internationally each season.



SuperCat Racing is an extreme surf sport but remains one the safest and most affordable motorsports available in the world today.

SuperCat Racing in New Zealand.





SuperCat Racing in New Zealand is now entering its forth National season. SuperCat Racing draws tens of thousands of spectators each year to some of the country's top surf beaches.



Over 40 SuperCat teams compete in the National Summer Series, all racing for the top honours, NZ 1.



New Zealand is very fortunate to have two coastlines close together offering a variety of surf conditions. The white sand East Coast beaches and the wild West Coast black sand beaches with extremely powerful surf. Definitely not for the faint-hearted.



International Racing.



International Racing was launched this year with the 2000 Tri-Nations Series, the very first between New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.



Australia and New Zealand have competed in two Trans-Tasman Series over the past two years and will come together again in 2001.

Inflatable Boat Racing is also currently active in the USA, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and in a variety of countries throughout Europe. Contact us below for racing in your area.

Become a SuperCat Club member.



If you would like to receive regular updates on National and International News, events and happenings, just send us an email to the address below and we will forward updates and news as they become available.



Become a Member

The Gemini SuperCat. Powered by Yamaha, Proven by Gemini!



The Gemini SuperCat is a purpose built inflatable surf racing boat capable of speeds in excess of 80kph. Incredibly stable with exceptional turning capabilites. SuperCat Racing in action!



Try visiting the SuperCat photo gallery page to see these incredible boats in action. Send us an email to register your favourite photo and be into win monthly prizes.



For Sponsorship/Partnership enquiries, go to the "Custom Page" for more information.





Best photo